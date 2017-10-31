Dodgers rally against Verlander, force Game 7 in World Series

Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs after hitting a RBI double to score Austin Barnes #15 (not pictured) during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros in game six of the 2017 World Series. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

Chris Taylor, Corey Seager and the Los Angeles Dodgers sent this twist-and-turn World Series to Game 7, rallying against Justin Verlander to beat the Houston Astros 3-1 Tuesday night.

A comeback win in Game 6 on Halloween night gave fans at Dodger Stadium and beyond a true treat: A year after the Cubs beat Cleveland in a Game 7 thriller, the baseball season is going the distance.

Yu Darvish will start for Los Angeles. Astros manager A.J. Hinch didn't announce a starter before Game 6, wanting to see how things went. It will be Charlie Morton or Lance McCullers Jr., most likely.

Verlander dominated for five innings, but the Dodgers got him in the sixth. Chris Taylor hit a tying double and Corey Seager had a sacrifice fly for a 2-1 lead.

Joc Pederson hit his third Series homer in the seventh for insurance and took an animated trot around the bases. George Springer hit his fourth Series for Houston.

