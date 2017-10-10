Eminem slams Trump in rap during BET Hip Hop Awards

Eminem performs onstage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV, 2014 Getty Images)

Eminem offered a detailed and searing critique of President Trump on Tuesday, using his rapping skills to lambaste the commander-in-chief and his policies during a performance broadcast as part of the BET Hip Hop Awards.

In the 4½-minute video, the acclaimed rapper issues an ultimatum to any of his fans who support Trump.

"Any fan of mine who's a supporter of his/ I'm drawing in the sand a line/ You're either for or against/ And if you can't decide who you like more/ And you're split on who you should stand beside/ I'll do it for you with this," he finishes, his hand blurred as he presumably flips his middle finger.

Warning: Video contains profanity.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, threw out some expletives but also referred to numerous news stories and presidential actions during the rap delivered from a parking garage.

He opens with anger: "That's an awfully hot, coffee pot/ Should I drop it on Donald Trump?/ Probably not, but that's all I got/ Until I come up with a solid (muted)."

Eminem then rebuked Trump over numerous topics, including the president's reaction to the tragedies in Puerto Rico and Las Vegas, his criticism of protesting NFL players and his frequent golf trips. He accuses the president of racism and worries that he will cause a nuclear holocaust.

He also issued a tribute to Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback who stopped standing for the national anthem last year to protest racial injustice.

"This is for Colin/ Ball up a fist," Eminem said, raising his own fist.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM