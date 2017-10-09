ESPN suspends Jemele Hill for breaking social media rules

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Jemele Hill (L) and Michael Smith at the Slam Dunk Contest during the 2017 BET Experience at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET, 2017 Getty Images)

ESPN announced Monday it had suspended Jemele Hill for two weeks after she violated the company's "social media guidelines" for a second time.

On Sunday night, Hill posted a number of tweets implying fans boycott advertisers of the Cowboys after Jerry Jones said players who knelt during the anthem wouldn't play.

This comes after the "SportsCenter" host came under scrutiny last month after tweeting that President Trump was a "white supremacist" and "bigot."

ESPN's Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/JkVoBVz7lv — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 9, 2017

Or, how about not patronizing the advertisers who support the Cowboys? You can watch and do that, right? https://t.co/duPNqxFta7 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

ESPN added that after Hill's tweets about Trump she "acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet."

"In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision," the statement read.

