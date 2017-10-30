KARE
Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort charged in Russia probe, told to surrender to feds

Details about potential charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's interference in the presidential election and possible collusion with President Trump's associates could come this week.

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY , TEGNA 7:31 AM. CDT October 30, 2017

President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, along with his former business associate Rick Gates, are the first to be charged in a special counsel's investigation, The New York Times reported on Monday. 

Manafort and Gates were told to surrender to authorities on Monday morning, a person involved in the case told The Times. 

Special counsel Robert Mueller has been investigating Manafort, who resigned as Trump’s campaign chairman in August 2016, for his financial ties to a pro-Russia party in Ukraine. The FBI searched Manafort’s Virginia home in a pre-dawn raid in July.

