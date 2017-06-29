Greta Van Susteren, MSNBC parting ways

Greta Van Susteren attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner after party hosted by Niche Media and Capitol File magazine at The Mayflower Renaissance Washington DC Hotel on May 1, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images)

Veteran TV news anchor Greta Van Susteren, who jumped to MSNBC in a much-ballyhooed move in January, is gone.

The host of For The Record during the 6 p.m. ET time slot, is being replaced by the network's chief legal correspondent, Ari Melber, starting in July.

Van Susteren tweeted she was "out" at the cable news channel she joined from Fox News, where she had worked since 2002.

"MSNBC and Greta Van Susteren have decided to part ways," MSNBC President Phil Griffin said in a memo to employees obtained by USA TODAY. "Greta is a well-regarded television veteran and one of only a few broadcasters who can say they've hosted shows at all three major cable news networks."

MSNBC had no further comment.

Before her long-running stint at Fox, where she hosted "On the Record," Van Susteren worked as legal analyst at CNN.

She gained prominence for her on-air analysis of the O.J. Simpson trial. At CNN, she co-hosted Burden of Proof with Roger Cossack and later hosted her own show, The Point.

Van Susteren drew respectable ratings of about 1 million viewers during her time slot, according to Nielsen data. But her numbers were low among those in the 25-54 demo and lagged behind those of its other hosts while MSNBC racked up record ratings this year.

