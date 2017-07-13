kellycards: Kellyanne Conway sparks a new meme

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway participates in an interview with CNN at the White House May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. FBI Director James Comey was fired by President Donald Trump yesterday. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway tried to talk collusion and delusions on Fox News Thursday night, but her choice of props seems to have overshadowed the point she wanted to make.

She appeared on Hannity to discuss Donald Trump Jr. and his meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer. Toward the end of her interview, Conway pulled out two white pieces of paper, one bearing the words "conclusion" and "collusion," another saying "illusion" and "delusion."

"This is to help all the people at home," she said. "What's the conclusion? Collusion? No, we don't have that yet. "I see illusion and delusion. Just so we’re clear, everyone. Conclusion? Collusion, no. Illusion and delusion, yes."

She likened it to Sesame Street's word of the day.

But a note to all politicians and talking heads everywhere: It's really easy to, say, edit a photo like this to put in something else.

With that, the #kellycards meme was born.

