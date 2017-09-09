Mexico reports 2 dead due to Hurricane Katia

People observe the Tecoluca river water level after the passage of Hurricane Katia in Tecolutla, Veracruz State, Mexico, on September 9, 2017. (Photo: YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

The governor of the Gulf coast state of Veracruz is reporting two deaths related to the arrival of Hurricane Katia, which hit the state overnight.

Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes says the two died in a mudslide. The mountainous region where the storm has been dumping rain has a history of deadly floods and slides.

Yunes said Saturday that there were no other reports of major damage, though he said some rivers had risen to near flood stage.

The light damage so far is good news to national disaster officials who are already coping with the aftermath of a magnitude 8.1 quake that killed more than 60 people in southern Mexico.

Yunes said 2,886 had been evacuated from their homes across the state.

The interior department in neighboring Puebla state evacuated 1,500 people to storm shelters as a preventative measures, but reported no serious damage or deaths.

