Netflix boots Kevin Spacey from 'House of Cards'

Netflix says Kevin Spacey is out at "House of Cards" after a series of allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Netflix says in a statement Friday night that it's cutting all ties with Spacey, and will not be involved with any further production of "House of Cards" that includes him.

The company says it will evaluate whether the show will continue without him. Spacey has been the star of the show about political intrigue in Washington since it debuted in 2013.

CNN reported that eight current or former "House of Cards" workers claim that Spacey made the production a "toxic" workplace and one ex-employee alleges the actor sexually assaulted him.

Netflix says it also will not release the film "Gore," starring Spacey, which was in post-production.

Spacey has not been arrested or charged with any crime. His publicist did not immediately return an email message late Friday night seeking comment.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, actor Anthony Rapp said Spacey befriended him while they both performed on Broadway shows. Rapp was 14 when he attended a party at Spacey's apartment in 1986, he said. At the end of the night, an inebriated Spacey picked him up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, Rapp said.

Rapp said the 26-year-old was holding him down tightly, but he was able to get away and left the apartment.

Rapp, who is now 46 and starring in the TV show "Star Trek: Discovery", said he came forward after allegations against Harvey Weinstein sparked conversations about sexual abuse and harassment in the entertainment industry.

Spacey, who is now 58, spoke publicly about his sexual orientation for the first time Sunday on Twitter.

"As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women," he said. "I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man."

Spacey, who has fiercely protected his private life, had never disclosed his sexuality before but said Rapp's story encouraged him to speak.

"I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior," he said.

