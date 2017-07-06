Rep. Steve Scalise undergoes additional surgery; remains in ICU

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise remains in serious condition after undergoing another surgery on Thursday for "management of infection," according to a hospital statement.
MedStar Washington hospital said he tolerated the procedure well, but remains in serious condition.
Doctors on Wednesday readmitted him to the intensive care unit for new concerns for infection. Previously, Scalise had been in fair condition and out of the ICU.
Scalise was shot in Alexandria in June when a gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball practice.
July 6: Updated condition of Rep. Scalise: https://t.co/4brZlwfRPL— MedStar Washington (@MedStarWHC) July 6, 2017
