Scaramucci out as White House Communications director

Anthony Scaramucci attends the daily White House press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is leaving the White House, less than two weeks after President Trump hired him.

"Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a brief statement.

Scaramucci's sudden departure comes the same day that retired Gen. John Kelly took over as chief of staff. Until this week, Kelly was Trump's secretary of Homeland Security.

"Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team," Sanders said. "We wish him all the best."

The Wall Street financier had been named to lead the White House communications shop on July 21, which led to the resignation of former press secretary Sean Spicer, who opposed his appointment.

Scaramucci's hire also played a role in the removal of Reince Priebus, Trump's former chief of staff whose departure was announced late Friday.

It also comes just days after a report of Scaramucci's graphic and profane comments about Priebus and other staffers, such as senior adviser Steve Bannon.

The brash style of the man known as "the Mooch" rubbed many West Wing officials the wrong way. Scaramucci immediately, and loudly, launched investigations of news leaks stemming from the Trump administration – and vowed to fire anyone caught talking out of school to the media.

In a now infamous phone call last week to the The New Yorker, Scaramucci called Priebus a "paranoid schizophrenic" and threatened to fire the entire White House communications team.

After the interview was published, Scaramucci took to Twitter to apologize.

I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017

Already, Scaramucci himself removed senior assistant press secretary Michael Short, a former Republican National Committee official who worked with the Trump campaign during 2016 and was brought into the White House by Priebus.

The move stunned Republicans already critical of what they described as White House "chaos"

Florida-based Republican consultant and Trump critic Rick Wilson tweeted: "It's not a dumpster fire. It's a mountain of dumpsters, filled with burning tires."

Yet Trump earlier Monday had a rosy outlook on his presidency – all the while disputing any reports of "chaos" at the White House after a week of political missteps.

"We're doing very well. We have a tremendous base. We have a tremendous group of support. The country is optimistic," Trump said while swearing in Kelly. "And I think the General would just add to it." Trump told reporters that Kelly will do "a spectacular job."

