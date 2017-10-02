KARE
Report: Tom Petty hospitalized after cardiac arrest

TEGNA 2:56 PM. CDT October 02, 2017

Legendary musician Tom Petty was reportedly rushed to the hospital Sunday evening after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest, TMZ reports. 

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that emergency crews rushed to Petty's Malibu home and were able to get a pulse.

TMZ is reporting that after Petty got to the hospital doctors determined he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull him off life support. 

Petty is 66 years old. 

Last week Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers wrapped up their 40th anniversary tour, according to the band's website.  

Other musicials began sharing messages on social media Monday afternoon related to Tom Petty. 

 

 

 

