Students safe as man holds teacher hostage at California school

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. (AP) - School officials say all students are accounted for as a man continues to hold someone hostage inside a Southern California elementary school.

The Riverside Unified School District says on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that all students at Castle View Elementary have been evacuated and are being reunited with their parents.

Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback says police believe a male parent is holding a teacher or other school staffer hostage. He says it's not known if the parent has a weapon.

Railsback says the parent "was upset" but police don't know why. He says police want to resolve the situation as safely as possible.

Railsback says officers had been first called to the school for a disturbance and when they arrived, they found the parent barricaded inside a classroom.

School officials say police are "actively working to resolve the situation."

