KARE
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Trump lashes out at NBC over nuclear arsenal report

President Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday, bashing what he says are 'fake news' reports citing that his Chief of Staff John Kelly would 'soon be fired.' Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).

TEGNA 10:27 AM. CDT October 11, 2017

It didn't take long for President Donald Trump to make his frustration clear over an NBC News report that he wanted a 'nearly tenfold increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal.' 

According to NBC News, during a July 20 meeting with national security leaders, Trump indicated he wanted the country to have a bigger nuclear stockpile. The comments surprised Trump's advisers, including the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, NBC reported. 

The reporting cited three officials who were in the room for the comments. 

After the story was published, Trump claimed in a tweet that the story was fake, "Pure fiction, made up to demean. NBC=CNN!"

The president then floated the idea of challenging NBC's FCC license because of all the "Fake News."  

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories