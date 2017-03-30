NC woman forced to pay over Facebook comment

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Paul Magers retires after 38 years
-
Protecting your privacy online
-
Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down I-35
-
Video released of traffic officer hit by car
-
Four charged in sex trafficking operation
-
Man sues authorities over Wetterling probe
-
Magers retrospective
-
Magers WUSA-KARE 1980s Promo
-
A stranger emailed me a warning about blood clots. Days later, my friend died from one.
-
Ways to save money in a competitive housing market
More Stories
-
Former KARE 11 anchor Paul Magers announces retirementMar 29, 2017, 3:50 p.m.
-
Video sheds light on SCSU student disappearanceMar 29, 2017, 3:27 p.m.
-
Anoka youth shelter needs votes to win nat'l competitionMar 29, 2017, 2:20 p.m.