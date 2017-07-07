Need to renew tabs, license in July? Minn. DVS says plan ahead

Minnesota drivers license. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesotans needing to renew license plate tabs or a driver's license this month should plan accordingly. That's the message from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The agency says its Driver and Vehicle Services division is replacing a computer system. That means services will be limited July 17-24.

DPS-DVS has issued a list of services and when they'll be impacted:

Online Services Unavailable

July 17-24: Online vehicle tab renewal and other DVS online services will be unavailable. Customers renewing their July tabs online will need to do so before July 17 to allow time for their new stickers to arrive in the mail.

Limited Office Services

July 20-24: Vehicle services such as tab renewal, plate replacement and title application will not be available. Driver’s license, permit or identification card renewal and application services will be available; however, some offices may have different hours or be closed.

July 22: In addition to motor vehicle registration and title services, driver’s license services will also be unavailable on July 22. Most DVS and deputy registrar offices will be closed on this date.

DPS-DVS says once the new system is in place, turnaround time for title transactions will be reduced and vehicle record information will be updated in real time.

