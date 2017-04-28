In the heart of Deephaven lies a building rooted in history. Generations of shoppers have enjoyed the quaint charm of the Cottagewood General Store.

It opens for the season at 8:00 a.m. Saturday to much anticipation, as it does every year.

"Kids have been peeking in the windows, watching me unpack everything and wondering when we're opening and telling me when they're coming to be in line," said Laurie Jenkins, store manager.

She said that every year, kids line up outside of the building to try and be the first inside for the season. The store sells food, drinks and gifts.

"I wouldn't want to be anywhere else between the lake the store and the neighbors. It's definitely a strong sense of community I don't think you can find anywhere else," said Max Bernstein. He got his first job growing up, at the store and is a current volunteer. For most kids who work at the store, it's their first job.

Built in 1895, the general store has gone through numerous owners. Once in jeopardy, it was saved 20 years ago by the community which bought it and continues to run it. Each year, the foundation raises $35,000 to re-open it. It comprises of 284 members.

"It’s the heart of our community," said Mary McGovern, a 15-year resident of the neighborhood.

Kids who work there are paid, but the place is mainly run by volunteers.



"People know about Cottagewood because of the Cottagewood Store. People's houses are built here and people move here because of the Cottagewood Store," said Jenkins.

The store closes for the season on Halloween and hosts fundraising community events throughout the year.

For more information, click on the following link: www.cottagewoodusa.com

