Hwy 169 closure: Neighbors fed up with rogue motorists

HOPKINS, Minn - A mountain of dirt sits on Highway 196, but it’s the river of cars running down Hopkins city streets that’s getting old.

“It’s very hard to get out of here in the morning, out of the driveway from 6:30 till about 9:00,” says Art Taylor from his home on 9th Ave. South.

Taylor is among the neighbors weary of rouge drivers who’ve ignored official detour routes and carved out their own.

“We’ve actually had a guy stopped his car in the middle of the street and got out and was getting into a verbal and it almost turned physical,” Taylor says.

Across the closed freeway in Edina the traffic got so bad through a residential neighborhood the city closed access to Dovre Drive completely.

But no such closures in Hopkins.

“You can’t compare that to the Edina situation,” says Hopkins Police Sgt. Mike Glassberg, “it’s like trying to compare apples and oranges.”

Glassberg says 11th Avenue, Hopkins main access point to the overwhelmed neighborhoods, is too important to nearby employers, businesses and emergency vehicles to shut it down – so police have had to make do.

“We’ve had officers on overtime during the busy time, from 4 pm to 6 pm, helping with the traffic flow, also trying to discourage people from cutting through the neighborhood and enforcing any reckless or careless driving,” Glassberg says.

Highway 169 is scheduled to reopen on in October.

Friday someone sent a news release to Twin Cities media outlets announcing a recall campaign against Hopkins’ mayor and city council members over the traffic woes, however by mid-afternoon the group’s Facebook page had garnered just four likes.

A Hopkins city official said no recall papers had been filed. No phone number or name was attached to the news release and an email sent by KARE 11 was not returned.

Hopkins resident Nancy Pineda has felt plenty of frustration too, but prefers a long view. “A couple more months and we’ll be fine, just patience from everyone,” she said.

