Neurologist seeks to save college students' sleep

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Before I tell you a bedtime story, let's set the stage with this fun fact about history and bedtime with University of St. Thomas neurologist Dr. Roxanne Prichard.

“So somewhere between, I'd say, the light bulb and the new iPhone, sleep got broken pretty badly," Prichard said.

Yes, Dr. Prichard is throwing out some shade on sleep.

And she is out to save the shut-eye of the college student at the The Center for Sleep at UST.

“We are here to change the culture of college campuses to make it actually better for students to sleep,” she said, and gave some ideas on how to start doing that.

Get rid of 5-hour energy drinks and caffeine gum in campus stores, halt the 24-hour library hours and man, dim those lights in residence halls so it doesn’t mimic being on the face of the sun without shades every time you wake up to go to the bathroom.

Those are just a few easy fixes.

Don't roll your eyes, this isn't coddling.

There is a reason for it.

“It's a public health hazard," Dr. Prichard said. "When you aren't getting enough sleep you are 17 times more likely to show up as being anxious, nine times more likely to be depressed and you have twice the risk of suicide."

