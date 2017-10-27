New boardwalk on Lake Superior destroyed

(Photo: Sharon Hogfeldt/KBJR)

PORT WING, Wis. - Huge waves from Lake Superior have destroyed a boardwalk built by the Port Wing, Wisconsin community this past June.

According to the President of the Port Wing Area Business Association, Janet Johnson, the boardwalk was built after multiple businesses and community members were able to donate materials and money to collect everything needed to build the structure.

Johnson says the handicap accessible boardwalk had stainless steel plates engraved with the names of each section's sponsor, and also included eight benches.

An exact dollar amount of damage hasn't been determined, but Johnson said the estimated cost to build the boardwalk was between $12,000 and $15,000.

If you would like to donate to help rebuild the Boardwalk, you can drop off or send money to the Port Wing Area Business Association.

© 2017 KARE-TV