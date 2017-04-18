New evidence recovered in deer hunter murder

Terrence Brisk was found dead on some property he owned early the night of November 7 just outside of Little Falls. He was hunting by himself that day near the intersection of Hawthorne and Jewel Roads (Photo: Submitted)

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. - Investigators hope new evidence recovered near the place a deer hunter was murdered last fall will help break the case open.

Terrence Brisk was found dead on some property he owned early the night of Nov. 7, just outside of Little Falls. He was hunting by himself that day near the intersection of Hawthorne and Jewel roads, and Morrison County Sheriff's investigators originally thought Brisk may have been accidentally shot by a hunter. Soon, however, evidence was discovered that had the sheriff call Brisk's death a case of murder.

On Monday, investigators were back out on the property looking for something they may have missed during the initial searches. Sheriff Shawn Larson says they located some items of interest that were submitted to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) lab for processing.

Larson says a $30,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Brisk's killer is still being offered. He also insists that the new evidence brings them one step closer to solving this case, and that the Morrison County Sheriff's Office is committed to working until a suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information on the murder of Terrence Brisk is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233, or contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota via their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, or by calling the toll-free number 1-800-222-TIPS [8477] from anywhere in Minnesota.

