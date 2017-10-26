New Hope man charged with threatening Mpls. police officer

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: jerry2313)

NEW HOPE, Minn. - The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has charged a New Hope man with threatening a police officer.

Trevor Deontre Schlotfeldt-Gidney, 22, is is accused of threatening the officer on Facebook.

According to the criminal complaint, a Minneapolis police officer was working off-duty at a downtown night club on Oct. 8 and denied several known YNT (Young ‘n Thuggin) gang members entrance to the club due to security reasons as there had been several gang shooting recently in the area.

Prosecutors say Schlotfeldt-Gidney made a Facebook post where he called out the officer by name and threatened him. In one post, Schlotfeldt-Gidney wrote “Mfs need to wack his b**** ass,” according to the complaint.

Schlotfeldt-Gidney was charged with one count of making terroristic threats. He made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

