New movie 'Wilson' features Twin Cities

ROSEVILLE, MIinn. - The Original Malt Shop in Roseville recently got a taste of Hollywood.

"This entire space was full of their stuff and their people," said owner Mike Mueller.

The shop was one of several Twin Cities settings chosen by directors of the movie 'Wilson', a comedy featuring Woody Harrelson that shot for six weeks around the Twin Cities back in the summer of 2015.

Wilson premieres this weekend in limited release nationwide, and local audiences will recognize many of the settings, including the Como Zoo and the Mall of America.

The shoot employed more than a hundred Minnesotans who worked both off and on screen alongside Harrelson. The star plays a foul-mouthed man who crosses many people in his quest to connect with his ex and a daughter he never knew he had, but off-camera many those who interacted with Harrelson said he was nothing like his character.

"He's was very humble and very nice," Mueller said.

Actor Paul Cram, a native of Wyoming, Minnesota - agrees.

"He's so down to earth and fun," said Cram, who plays 'Piper' and shares a scene with Harrelson at lesser known Minnesota setting: The Ramsey County Correctional Facility. "Piper is his cell mate and Piper is one of the few people in the prison who is actually kind."

Cram says his role in the movie is short, but takes place at a time when 'Wilson' is going through a transformation.

The scene inside The Original Malt Shop also moves quickly and the malt Harrelson enjoys on camera isn't something you'll find on the menu.

"Woodie is a raw foodie vegetarian and he doesn't eat any sweetener, so they brought me something special," Mueller said. "Soy milk, Rice Dream, non-dairy, non-sweetener... I don't know what it was, but he told me to be careful not to mix it up with the ice cream."

