New prototype greenhouse can grow food in winter

FINLAND, MINN -- This is the first deep winter greenhouse prototype built in Finland, Minnesota. It's designed to allow growers and researchers from the U of M to understand how we can grow crops like lettuce in the middle of winter. The key for these greenhouses to stay warm is all about the design and insulation.

"Its at about 60 degrees from the base which creates a 90 degree angle when the sun comes up on the coldest day of the year, and that allows the maximum amount of solar heat into the greenhouse. That heat is pushed underground into a rock bed. Which stores that heat." said Greg Schweser, Associate Director Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems.

Heat travels down tubes into a 4 foot bed of rocks which is under the greenhouse, these rocks store the heat like a battery. When the sun sets, the stored heat then travels back up into the greenhouse.

"In the winter time it will be 30 below zero outside, but if its a sunny day and if its 30 below, or 10 or 20, that sun come sin and it keeps those things really warm." said Greg.

This first prototype cost nearly $60,000, but they say that they can cut that cost in half with the other prototypes that are planned.



"Right now we are not looking at a really large scale, we are trying to find a way to make the technology work." said Greg.

It appears to be working as a low-cost, low-carbon system to produce food in the middle of winter.

Deep Winter Greenhouse: University of Minnesota Extension

