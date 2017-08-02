New St. Croix River bridge is dedicated

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KARE Breaking News
-
AERIAL VIDEO of building collapse at Minnehaha Academy upper campus in Mpls.
-
Twin Cities teen Eva Igo goes on to World Finals on NBC's World of Dance
-
Minneapolis police officers remember burning car rescue
-
Minnehaha Academy Explosion: 2:45 pm media briefing
-
New DVS computer software behind long delays
-
Wisconsin workers implanted with microchips
-
Brand new St. Croix River bridge to be dedicated
-
Baby calf and KISS have something in common
-
10 years later, wife of bridge collapse victim rebuilds her life
More Stories
-
Legacy grant gives $50K for bikes in MankatoAug. 2, 2017, 6:44 p.m.
-
Good Samaritan digs man out of rubble at Minnehaha AcademyAug. 2, 2017, 6:09 p.m.
-
Minnehaha Academy explosion: What we knowAug. 2, 2017, 6:01 p.m.