New St. Paul development rolls out artsy welcome mat

(Photo: Michael Schmidt)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - A newly redeveloped historic 1913 building, nestled in the heart of Lowertown's legendary Arts District, is embracing local artists.

“333 on the Park” is formerly known as Sibley Square at Meaks Park. The development officially opened its doors last month with 134 21st century luxury apartment homes.

"333 on the Park" features a rotating art gallery.

Michael Schmidt is the first artist to be featured in the gallery, which also celebrates this weekend’s Art Crawl.

The annual event runs April 28-30 at 33 different locations in 10 zones in St. Paul.

The artwork of more than 400 artists will be on display. Admission is free. The public is invited.

For more information, click here.

