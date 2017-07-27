St. Paul Public Schools new Superintendent Joe Gothard is taking notes before class begins this school year. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL - St. Paul Public Schools' new superintendent, Joe Gothard, is taking notes before class begins this school year.

Thursday, the Hmong Village was one of six locations he visited as part of what he calls a listen and learn tour. Gothard said hearing experiences from parents and students in the district is powerful.

“You don’t come into any district knowing all of challenges and the successes. It is important for me to make sure I am connecting with our community members,” he said. “Some great work that has been done here for a long time, we need to recognize that, innovate and bring together and develop our capacity and make sure we are meeting needs of our community.”

Gothard said Thursday's listening sessions are the first of many to come in the future.

