SPPS superintendent meets the community

The new superintendent for St. Paul Public Schools is preparing for his first day of school a little differently. Instead of laying out what he expects, Joe Gothard is listening and learning from the community about what they need.

Adrienne Broaddus, KARE 10:51 PM. CDT July 27, 2017

ST. PAUL -  St. Paul Public Schools' new superintendent, Joe Gothard, is taking notes before class begins this school year.

Thursday, the Hmong Village was one of six locations he visited as part of what he calls a listen and learn tour. Gothard said hearing experiences from parents and students in the district is powerful.

“You don’t come into any district knowing all of challenges and the successes. It is important for me to make sure I am connecting with our community members,” he said. “Some great work that has been done here for a long time, we need to recognize that, innovate and bring together and develop our capacity and make sure we are meeting needs of our community.”

Gothard said Thursday's listening sessions are the first of many to come in the future.

