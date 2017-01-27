Mississippi River (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL -- "Water quality from the headwaters down to St. Cloud is in really in fairly good condition. The water quality south of St. Cloud into Minneapolis is much more degraded," said Dana Vanderbosch Lakes & Streams, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

This is happening because of the conversion of traditional forests and prairie, to homes and farmland is causing the water quality to be reduced.

It's not just the Mississippi river where the problem lies, it starts in smaller areas like the Minnehaha creek where pollutants can travel from these watersheds into the river downstream.

"In the headwaters area the watersheds are relatively undisturbed and there is some development there but there still is large stands of forests and wetlands. Those types of things protect water quality," said Vanderbosch.

During the 2 year study, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency found that bacteria and nitrates levels are increasing and can make the water toxic to fish and other aquatic life.



"Using the proper amounts of fertilizer, that we are applying manure at the proper times of the year and keeping it away from waterways where it might flow in to the water and pollute it," said Vanderbosch.

They say adding buffer strips and using better water runoff management will help improve the water quality of the Mississippi. To learn more about this study, visit the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Website; Our upper Mississippi River: What to protect, what to fix





