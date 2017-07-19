New survey reveals cost of child care

(Photo: Thinkstock/SbytovaMN)

Child care can be costly, and Minnesota is no exception.

A care.com survey was conducted to find out how child care impacts families’ budgets and employment.

Out of more than 1,100 parents surveyed in the U.S., they found one in three pay 20 percent or more of their annual household income on child care like nannies, babysitters, after-school programs, au pairs and child care centers.

The survey also ranked child care affordability by state with New Hampshire topping the list for most affordable for families looking for a nanny and North Dakota coming in as the most affordable state for in-center care.

Minnesota is the eighth-most affordable place to hire a nanny in the U.S. and the 15th most affordable place for in-center care.



