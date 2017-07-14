New underage drinking rules for Lake Minnetonka

Boats on the water (Photo: KARE)

WAYZATA, Minn. - Boat owners and operators will now be held responsible for any underage drinking that occurs on their boat, in an effort to curb these types of incidents on Lake Minnetonka.

The move comes from the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District, who recently changed its ordinance to read that an owner or operator of a boat (whether on the boat at the time of the incident or not) will be cited, with a misdemeanor, if they knowingly allow, or do not take steps to prohibit, underage drinking.

The rule will also be extended into winter months for ice houses on Lake Minnetonka.

Authorities with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office say 45 citations were issued over the Fourth of July weekend for underage drinking on the lake, slightly down from the previous year when 50 citations were written.

