Newly released video shows moment of blast at Bloomington mosque

CAIR, the Council on American Islamic Relations, released a video on Tuesday, showing the force of the blast that happened inside the Dar Al-farooq mosque in Bloomington Aug. 5. http://kare11.tv/2xMEgMP

KARE 10:23 PM. CDT October 17, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories