Nicole Curtis fires back at City of Mpls. after lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS - Television host Nicole Curtis is firing back at the City of Minneapolis after a lawsuit was filed against her over a dilapidated north side home.

Curtis posted on her Facebook account Thursday after news circulated of the lawsuit, which involves the home at 1522 Hillside Avenue North. In 2013 the Rehab Addict star signed an agreement to redevelop the property, a contract that required her to pay insurance, make measurable progress and complete a list of major renovations within a year's time.

In the lawsuit, filed in late January, attorneys for the city allege that Curtis has not lived up to the contract and are requesting a jury trial to take back the property and collect damages. In her Facebook post Curtis accuses the city of making it impossible for her to succeed.

I fight for the underdog -always have, always will-never one to schmooze ;) and for the past two years, I was threatened and harassed regarding our work in Minneapolis. There is no financial gain for me to complete 1522 Hillside, but I took the house on so that it would not be demolished. No one else wanted it and it had been abandoned for two decades. The cost of demolition to taxpayers is approx. 20k. We applied for a building permit and were told a 200k deposit would be required. Ever heard of that? Me neither. So there the project had sat. The City has spent time and resources blocking our plan for restoration-I have no answer for that.

Curtis says she and Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges have a history of battling on social media over restoring old buildings and the city's policies.

It's not a secret that I've highlighted examples of inept moves by the current administration. It's not a secret that I have asked for attention and funds to go towards North Minneapolis. I'm not a glorified TV STAR as some refer to me-I'm a person who came forward with her money and a solution.

