No charges filed in fatal Minnetonka shooting

One is dead, another is in custody after a shooting at storage facility in Minnetonka. (Photo: KARE)

MINNETONKA, Minn. - Hennepin County prosecutors say a man involved in a fatal shooting at a storage facility in a Minnetonka last month won't face charges.



The Hennepin County attorney's office say the fatal shooting of 58-year-old Thomas Edward Luetzow was in self-defense. He was killed June 23 at Public Mini Storage in Minnetonka. The Hennepin County medical examiner says Luetzow died of a gunshot wound to the head and neck.



The Star Tribune says the county attorney's office declined to discuss circumstances surrounding the shooting, just that it was self-defense and that the case is closed.

© 2017 Associated Press