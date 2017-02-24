KARE
No one hurt after officer fires at car in south Minneapolis

KARE 10:55 PM. CST February 24, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Police say no one was hurt Friday night when a Minneapolis police officer discharged a weapon at a car during an incident in the East Phillips neighborhood.

Police say officers pulled over a driver for speeding around 7:30 p.m. at EM Stately St. and Ogema Place. 

The suspect behind the wheel then accelerated the car at the officers.

An officer fired a weapon at the car but was not hit by the car.

The driver sped away. Officers arrested him a short time later at a nearby location.

Again, no one was injured in the incident.

(© 2017 KARE)


