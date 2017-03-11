No injuries in White Bear Lake house fire

Crews responded to a house fire in White Bear Lake early Saturday morning. (Photo: KARE)

No injuries were reported after a White Bear Lake house fire that happened early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Highland Avenue at about 3:30 a.m., and by the time they got there the fire was out. Officials said the minor blaze appears to have started on the deck.

There were no injuries and the fire is under investigation, according to White Bear Lake officials.

