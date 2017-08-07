No injuries, streets reopened after gas leak near U of Minn.

A gas leak near the U of M campus forced the evacuation of several nearby buildings on Aug. 7, 2017. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis Fire says a gas leak has been "mitigated" in the area of 29th Avenue and 4th Street SE in Minneapolis.

The fire department confirmed on Twitter at about 7 p.m. that CenterPoint had the gas shut off, streets were being opened up, and occupants were being allowed to return to buildings that had been evacuated.

A backhoe hit a 12-inch gas line Monday afternoon, prompting the evacuation of several buildings in the area. Fourth St. SE was closed to traffic from 27th to 30th, University was shut down from Malcolm to 27th, and light rail service in the area was discontinued.

All buildings have been cleared except the building under construction. Occupants allowed to return. Streets are being opened up. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 7, 2017

Deputy Fire Chief Don Leedham spoke to the media Monday afternoon, saying there was quite a bit of gas leaking, but because it was going straight up into the atmosphere, there was no danger to the public.

Leedham said an apartment building, an office building, and the construction site were all evacuated as a precaution. He said although gas leaks can always be dangerous, as evidenced by the explosion at Minnehaha Academy last week, this one is "quite a bit different."

"This one's venting into the atmosphere, it's not going into the building," he said. "We’ve had our crews in virtually all the buildings surrounding this area, surrounding the gas leak, and we’re getting no readings inside the building. ... Right now there’s no danger at all to the public, anything outside of the hot zone."

Leedham said the worker who hit the line believes the bulldozer hit a smaller pipe coming off the top of the gas line. Leedham said that's why it sounded like a "jet engine."

He said the gas line feeds about 200 buildings and a good chunk of downtown Minneapolis.

Becca Virden from CenterPoint said they don't know yet who damaged the line, but that's part of the investigation.

