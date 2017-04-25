No, that wasn't an earthquake in Mankato

Mankato (Photo: KARE)

MANKATO, Minn. - A rumble that was felt throughout the city of Mankato Tuesday morning had many residents wondering if their town was just victim to an earthquake.

But officials say the ground shaking was due to a controlled blast at Jefferson Quarry -- which is located between the Minnesota River and Third Avenue on the north side of town.

A press release from the city states, "Today at 11:04 a.m. a controlled blast was conducted in the quarry at 900 Cleveland Avenue. Afterwards, a vibration was felt through most of the city. It is suspected that due to weather, overpressure may have caused a 'pressure wave.'"

According to the Mankato Free Press, the local dispatcher from Blue Earth County said they were overwhelmed with 911 calls, reporting the rumble.

Other residents told the local paper they felt as though their house was about to collapse, so they fled outside.

City officials say no injuries were reported or damages to any structures in the city. However, all blasts have been suspended until further notice.

The incident remains under investigation.

