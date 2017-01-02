BISMARCK, N.D. - Authorities have lifted a no-travel advisory for southwestern North Dakota, but the advisory remains in effect for the rest of the state as a winter storm creates whiteout conditions.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol updated the advisory Monday evening. Cities where the notice has been lifted include Dickinson, Bowman, Belfield and Killdeer.



Fargo, Bismarck, Minot, Grand Forks and Devils Lake are among the cities that remain under the advisory.



The storm system is expected to bring rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow to the Upper Midwest.



Up to a foot of snow is expected in central North Dakota and northern Minnesota. About 8 inches already has fallen in Bismarck.



Bitter cold temperatures also are forecast to blanket the region, with dangerous wind chills as low as minus 30 degrees expected in North Dakota early Tuesday.