No-wake zone on St. Croix River after recent heavy rain

STILLWATER, Minn. - High water has prompted a no-wake zone for Stillwater's St. Croix River this weekend.

The Twin Cities metro area got some heavy rain recently which caused the high water levels.

In no-wake zones, boats are limited to the slowest possible speed necessary to move.

Boats should never go above 5 mph.

No-wake zones protect both the boaters and the shoreline.

