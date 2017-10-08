KARE
No-wake zone on St. Croix River after recent heavy rain

October 08, 2017

STILLWATER, Minn. - High water has prompted a no-wake zone for Stillwater's St. Croix River this weekend.
The Twin Cities metro area got some heavy rain recently which caused the high water levels.
In no-wake zones, boats are limited to the slowest possible speed necessary to move.
Boats should never go above 5 mph.
No-wake zones protect both the boaters and the shoreline.
 

