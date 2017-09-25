NordicCon brings scale-modeling show to Twin Cities

Nordic-Con is the largest scale-model show in the Midwest, and it has a new home in Inver Grove Heights. (Photo: KARE 11)

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. - There will be lots to see at NordicCon this Saturday.

It's the largest scale-model show in the Midwest, and it has a new home: the National Guard Training Center at the Inver Grove Heights Community Center.

This year's show will include a large vendor area, and a Make-N-Take program for kids 16 and under, to introduce them to the hobby of model building. John Ross, NordicCon committee member' and Terry Sorg, Make-N-Take chairman, stopped by KARE 11 News at 4 to share more about what the show has to offer.

NordicCon has been going on for over 20 years in the Twin Cities. The theme this year is "The Yanks are Coming" in recognition of the U.S. entrance into WWII.

It starts Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. Models can be registered online.

© 2017 KARE-TV