HAM LAKE, Minn. - A group of 4th graders at Ham Lake's McKinley Elementary School are doing their part to give back.

Together they made more than 100 blankets for cancer patients at a Fridley clinic and on Wednesday they got a special "shout-out" for their work.

KARE 11 photojournalist Craig Norkus was there for the heartwarming moment.

(© 2017 KARE)