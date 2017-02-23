North Mpls. students go big with robotics

Since September, a group of five young men from Bethune Elementary School in North Minneapolis has been programming and building robots. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Since September, a group of five young men from Bethune Elementary School in North Minneapolis has been programming and building robots.

It's part of the First Lego League Tournament. Fifth grader Joseph Hill says it was hard work.

“It took weeks and weeks and weeks, maybe even a month to the get the robot done,” the 9-year-old said.

Joseph is on a team with other fifth and fourth graders, all are between the ages of 9 and 11.

“We’re going to compete against 8th graders, 9th graders, 6th and 7th. We’re only in the 4th and 5th grades,” explained Hill.

And that’s not the only thing.

“We’re the first school from the north side to ever win and actually go and be part of something that big,” he added.

Bethune Elementary School will compete in the state tournament this Saturday.

(© 2017 KARE)