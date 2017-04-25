North St. Paul father hospitalized after motorcycle hit and run

Jason and Jenny Hanna, pictured with their daughter, are struggling after Jason was hit by a motorcycle that left the scene. (Photo: Courtesy Jenny Hanna)

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. - A father is in the hospital after North St. Paul Police say he was hit by a man on a motorcycle.

That man did not stop.

Now police and the family are pleading for the public's help finding him. The hit and run happened Saturday night on the 2400 block of 19th Avenue.

"I get this abrupt phone call that my husband was just hit by a motorcycle and laying in the middle of the road," said Jenny Hanna, whose husband, Jason, is undergoing a series of surgeries at Regions Hospital.

He has two broken legs after his wife says he was run over by a man on a motorcycle.

Jason Hanna is hospitalized with two broken legs after a motorcycle hit him and left the scene Saturday night. (Photo: Courtesy Jenny Hanna)

"He was waving his arms frantically trying to get this guy’s attention," said Jenny. "Jason said he was coming so fast he was blinded by the guy's headlight. He couldn't get out of the way fast enough."

On Saturday night just before 10:30, Jenny says her husband heard a motorcycle racing up and down their street in North Saint Paul.

She says he walked outside to get the man to slow down and that's when he was hit.

"I do want him caught," said Jenny.

Police say the man on the motorcycle did not stop, but they say he told a nearby neighbor to call for help and then drove off.

"He tore the artery in the back of his knee," Jenny said. "So when he came here Saturday, he has no blood flow to his leg. Just multiple other bruises, a lot of swelling, soreness and a good road rash on his back."

These injuries, she says, will affect Jason's livelihood and life forever.

Jason Hanna is undergoing a series of surgeries after being hit by a motorcycle that left the scene Saturday night. (Photo: Courtesy Jenny Hanna)

"It's huge. It's going to be huge for us. He drives a truck. He's a garbage man. So driving isn't going to be an option for a while," she said.

The resident who called for help described the motorcyclist as a white man between 30 and 40 years old. He also had a female passenger who was around the same age. The witness said the motorcycle was a "Harley Davidson type."

Anyone with information should call North St. Paul Police.

There is a GoFundMe page for the Hanna family to help with medical bills.

© 2017 KARE-TV