Nursing home residents rescued from waist-deep water

Several residents of La Vita Bella Nursing Home in Dickinson, Texas, wait in waist-deep water to be rescued on Sunday. (Photo: Courtesy Trudy Lampson)

DICKINSON, Texas - Several residents of La Vita Bella Nursing Home waited in waist-deep water to be rescued on Sunday.

Trudy Lampson, the owner of the nursing home, took the striking photo that went viral online, eventually leading to the rescue of the residents.

Need help asap emergency services please RETWEET pic.twitter.com/LesxeaIHNm — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017

Lampson's son-in-law, Timothy McIntosh, tells NBC News that 15 senior citizens were rescued from the nursing home and taken to higher ground via helicopter and the Coast Guard.

