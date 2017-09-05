Nursing student brutally attacked in Fargo

Isaiah Smith is home recovering, saying he's taking it day by day. (Photo: YouCaring)

FARGO, N.D. - A North Dakota State nursing student is recovering after a vicious beating that resulted in some of the worst injuries his surgeon said he's ever seen.

Isaiah Smith, a graduate of Brainerd Senior High School, was "outnumbered and brutally beat up" on Sept. 1, according to a YouCaring page set up by his sister.

Smith, who is currently studying nursing at NDSU, suffered major injuries to his head and face.

His sister said she didn't want to go into too much detail regarding the incident, due to the ongoing police investigation, but said his injuries were horrific -- and required seven hours of surgery.

She writes:

"His jaw was hanging from his face, broken in 3 places. Fragments from his jaw bone were near his facial nerves, the surgeon had to pull each fragment out very carefully in order for the facial nerves to stay in tact. His chin, broken, lacerated underneath. Teeth, what teeth? Isaiah will have lost more than half his teeth after this journey to recovery. The surgeon said this is the worst injury he's ever seen."

The YouCaring page was set up to help Smith with medical expenses, as he will be out of work recovering for some time. More than $31,000 has already been raised, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Smith posted on Facebook Tuesday, thanking people for their support.

Smith's sister wrote that his jaw will need to be wired shut for the next three to four weeks.

© 2017 KARE-TV