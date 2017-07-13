NWS confirms tornado touchdown near Forest Lake

The National Weather Service posted this photo of a garage that was completely destroyed by Tuesday/Wednesday's storm. (Photo: National Weather Service)

FOREST LAKE, Minn. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touchdown through Anoka and Washington counties early Wednesday morning.

According to the NWS report, the tornado started six miles south of Forest Lake and tracked to four miles northeast of Hugo, causing tree damage, building and residence damage and the collapse of an attached garage in Columbus.

The National Weather Service's map shows the path of a EF-1 tornado, near Forest Lake and Hugo. (Photo: National Weather Service)

The roughly 8-mile long tornado occurred from 2:28 a.m. to 2:37 a.m. Wednesday and had estimated peak winds of 90 mph, according to the NWS.

An EF-1 tornado is classified as "moderate."

A giant tree came down in Wednesday morning's storm in Forest Lake. (Photo: Jackie and Jonathan Loose)

The storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.

