Officer-involved shooting in Ashland, Wis,. injures 1

One person was confirmed wounded after an officer-involved shooting in Ashland, Wis. Monday night. (Photo: KBJR)

ASHLAND, Wis. - More details are expected in a confirmed officer-involved shooting that left one person wounded in downtown Ashland, Wisconsin Monday night.

Ashland County Sheriff Michael Brennan confirmed the incident but did not offer an explanation of the events that led to the shooting, which happened in the 400 block of West Main Street in the heart of the Ashland downtown section.

Brennan said one suspect was wounded and taken to a Duluth hospital. No Ashland officers were injured in the incident.

According to a news release issued by Ashland mayor Debra Lewis, two Ashland police officers were dispatched to downtown Ashland at approximately 7:28 p.m. Just eight minutes later shots were fired, and the unnamed suspect was struck. That person was transported to Memorial Medical Center by Ashland ambulance. Details of the suspect's identity and condition were not immediately available.

Following standard protocol, the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation Unit has been called in to conduct an independent investigation of the incident.

“This was an isolated incident and there are believed to be no other suspects from this incident at large,” the statement said. Further details were not immediately available and Brennan said more information would be released following further investigation.

© 2017 KARE-TV