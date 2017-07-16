MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to investigate a fatal officer involved shooting in the city of Minneapolis.

Police say it happened shortly before 11:30 Saturday night in the 5100 block of Washburn Avenue South. Minneapolis Police confirmed at least one officer with the department was involved in the shooting.

Police were responding to a call for service shortly before the fatal shooting took place. Police wouldn't elaborate on what the call all entailed and why it led to the fatal shooting.

Police referred all additional questions to the BCA, which is now leading the investigation. Officials with the BCA are expected to release additional information later Sunday morning.

