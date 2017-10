Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

ST. PAUL - The St. Paul Police Department confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting in the 400 block of Earl Street Thursday evening.

Police tweeted that no officers were injured and the shooting happened after they responded to a report of shots fired.

KARE 11 has a crew in St. Paul, check back for more updates.

© 2017 KARE-TV