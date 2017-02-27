Officer pleads not guilty in Castile shooting

St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez (Photo: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Minnesota police officer has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and other charges in the July shooting death of a black man.

St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez entered his plea Monday in a brief hearing. Ramsey County District Judge William Leary III set a May 30 trial date.



Prosecutors say Yanez shot 32-year-old Philando Castile during a July 6 traffic stop after Castile told him he was armed. Castile's girlfriend was in the car and streamed the shooting's aftermath live on Facebook. Authorities later discovered Castile had a permit to carry a weapon.



Attorneys for Yanez, who is Latino, have argued that their client feared for his life and had no choice but to shoot Castile.

