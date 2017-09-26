Officials say flu season is off to early start in the Midwest

Health officials say the flu season is off to an early start in states neighboring Minnesota. Joe Kurland, a Vaccine Specialist and Infection Preventionist with Children's Minnesota, took viewer questions on Facebook Live. http://kare11.tv/2wUTsHj

KARE 6:26 PM. CDT September 26, 2017

